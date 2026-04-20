Christine Quinn's Ex Paying Thousands Monthly for Empty Home Amid Divorce Battle

Christian Dumontet tried to fast-track control of a multimillion-dollar L.A. property in his divorce from "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn ... telling the judge it's his property, he's been spending a bunch of money on it while it remains empty -- and he's looking to sell it as soon as possible.

Christian filed an emergency request -- according to court records obtained by TMZ -- asking for exclusive control of the couple’s Queens Court property so he could sell it quickly … but the court said there was no “imminent harm” to justify emergency action.

Christian’s argument is the mansion is his ... period.

In his declaration, he says he bought the property back in 2019 -- before the marriage -- using only his own money … and claims Christine has never contributed a dime ... not to the purchase, mortgage, taxes, insurance or upkeep.

But here’s where it gets expensive: Christian says there's a $3.5M mortgage, leaving him with monthly payments around $20K … plus roughly $67K a year in property taxes and $16K annually for insurance, pushing total costs to about $27K per month ... with zero income coming in.

Christian says the property has been sitting vacant since around September 2025, forcing him to shell out for security just to keep it safe from theft, trespass and vandalism. At one point, he claims he was paying $30K a month for 24-hour security -- and still spends about $7,500 monthly on a caretaker to watch over the place.

Meanwhile, he says he's not even living there. Christian says he’s been based in France since October 2024 and has no plans to move back ... making the property a high-end money pit, he says, is bleeding him dry.

His solution was simple: Sell it, pocket the proceeds and move on -- arguing it’s his separate property anyway.