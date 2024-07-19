Bloodied Woman Carries Samurai Sword Through Street After Fatal Attack

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
A bleeding woman carrying a Samurai sword down a residential street in California flags down police in a wild video ... and she's allegedly involved in a fatal domestic dispute.

TMZ obtained footage showing a woman bleeding from multiple gashes to her leg and dragging a katana as she walks in a San Dimas-area neighborhood.

She tries to catch the police's attention a couple times before Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies pull up and order her to drop the weapon.

LASD says they were called to this intersection on Thursday afternoon following a report of a person in need of help ... and a preliminary investigation suggests a violent domestic dispute between three women.

Police say the woman in the video directed deputies to a nearby home where another woman was found suffering from cuts ... and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement says a third woman was also found inside the home ... she appeared physically unharmed but was taken to a hospital for a "medical emergency."

Unclear what sparked the deadly exchange ... police say the women involved here only speak Mandarin Chinese, and the language barrier is slowing the investigation.

