Taylor Swift Dance Studio Stabbing Suspect Smiles at Reporters in Court, ID'd As Well

The teenager who's been accused of stabbing and killing multiple little girls who came together to dance to Taylor Swift music smiled at the media while in court this week.

17-year-old Axel Rudakubana -- who's being tried as an adult -- showed up before a judge Thursday in the U.K. and was arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges ... getting rung up for the deaths of 3 girls, and the brutal stabbing of several others.

Per local media ... Rudakubana walked into the building and looked out to reporters who were on hand -- and he apparently flashed a grin before trying to bury/hide his head.

At the moment ... this guy is not facing terrorism charges, but it remains to be seen if that'll change. Other details about his alleged crime also surfaced -- including what sort of weapon was used ... namely, a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

Rudakubana did not speak during his initial appearance, nor did he enter a plea -- but he's supposed to be in court again later today ... where a more senior judge will take over.

One other tidbit that surfaced from Rudakubana's hearing ... he's a British national, this despite the fact misinformation about him has spread like wildfire among many on the far-right, including the notion he's an illegal immigrant who made his way to Britain.

As you know ... there were protests and riots that erupted a day after the brutal stabbings in Southport -- and cops had to face off with citizens who were attacking a Mosque.