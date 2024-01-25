Mary J. Blige Says Lovers & Friends Made Error Including Her Name In Lineup

Mary J. Blige was announced as one of the many R&B powerhouses at the upcoming Lovers & Friends Festival ... a major flub on their part she says, because it's a conflict of interest to one of her main interests!!!

On Thursday, MJB crushed fans hoping to see her at L&F with a shocking announcement ... her annual Strength Of A Woman summit was going down just a week after and she would be too busy to give Usher and Ludacris' fest the time of day.

MJB was originally billed wedged in between a stacked lineup of fellow legends and superstars such as Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Snoop Dogg, and more ... but that's yesterday's news now.

Fans may be disappointed but Mary's SOAW events are also noteworthy. Just last year, she partnered with Pepsi for $200k worth of donations to the Atlanta community.