Dr. J's First NBA Road Game Jersey Hits Auction Block, Expected To Fetch $500K+

The jersey from Julius 'Dr. J' Erving's first-ever NBA road game -- rocked right after the ABA and NBA merged in 1976 -- is about to hit the auction block ... and it's expected to sell for over $500K!

The threads are from the Sixers vs. Buffalo Braves game at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium in New York ... played on October 23, 1976. The Sixers lost 108-105.

Erving, in his second-ever NBA game, played 15 minutes, scoring 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

The No. 6 jersey -- photo matched by Sports Investors Authentication -- was also worn during several other games later in the season, including a Christmas Day game in '76.

Now, the blue, red and white jersey from the games will soon hit the auction block at Grey Flannel Auctions.

The 6'7" future Hall of Famer ultimately played 11 seasons in Philadelphia, bringing home an NBA title to the City of Brotherly Love in 1983.

We're told the rare Dr. J piece is expected to surpass the $522 sales price of Erving's 1971-1972 Virginia Squires ABA jersey which went for $522K about two decades ago.

It's no surprise why wealthy collectors are willing to put up big money for Erving memorabilia .. he's considered one of the greatest basketball players ever, winning three championships, four MVPs, and 11 All-Star selections over his ABA/NBA career.

Julius was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1993.