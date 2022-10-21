Tank Rethinking Retirement After Seeing Babyface in Action

Play video content TMZ.com

R&B mainstay Tank recently said he was retiring his recording career, but after soaking up Babyface’s star-studded album release party ... he’s beginning to rethink that decision!!!

TMZ Hip Hop pressed Tank about throwing in the towel during 'Face’s “Girls Night Out” shindig, and he sheepishly admitted seeing the legend pull off a new album didn’t make him feel legit.

In fact, Tank credits BF’s ‘89 album “Tender Lover” for giving him his formal introduction to the world of song … especially since being a church kid made it impossible for him to consume secular music at the time.

His 10th album “R&B Money” dropped back in August, and while he claimed it would be his last ... Tank's fans will likely lean into what he told us.