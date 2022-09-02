Tank Says R&B Like Chris Brown, Usher & Jamie Foxx Need Mainstream Support

Play video content TMZ.com

R&B isn't dead, but it does need to be revived ... at least that's how Tank sees things in the wake of Diddy's commentary on the culture, and he's got definite ideas about how to bring it back.

We caught up with Tank at LAX, and while he's been getting tons of fan support for his new and final album "R&B Money," he says he, and other R&B artists, just aren't getting love from the mainstream ... and that's gotta change.

The response to his project is proof the genre isn't dead, but he says what would really rejuvenate R&B is huge names -- like Chris Brown and Usher -- getting more coverage in the media. As he puts it, "Give us our space back."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tank cites classics like Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" and Jodeci's "Forever My Lady" as benchmarks for the type of success newer artists should be experiencing.

All hope may not be lost -- Tank says he's been ribbing Jamie Foxx to return back to music ... a sentiment shared by many following the "R&B Money" release party.

Play video content TMZ.com

The event was a hit ... Jamie, Jon B., Pleasure P, -- and even honorary singer O.T. Genasis were in the building, and Tank says bringing the Foxx from hibernation is his next life's mission.

Play video content