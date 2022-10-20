Babyface Throws Album Release Bash with Kim Kardashian, Chris Tucker & More

Play video content TMZ.com

R&B virtuoso Babyface is back with his first solo album in nearly 6 years, and he celebrated like he was backstage at one of his concerts … with Kim Kardashian, Chris Tucker, Tank and plenty of other famous faces in tow!!!

Babyface took over Hollywood’s Beauty & Essex to celebrate his "Girls Night Out" album in partnership with Instagram and was cool as a fan in his stunna shades all evening … thanking everyone for their support over the years.

Kim was in obvious need of a break from the Kanye storm and took full advantage … playfully photobombing Babyface as he posed with Chris Tucker and co. and she also chatted with Jordin Sparks in the VIP.

Album co-stars Coco Jones, Muni Long, Baby Tate also came through to show love for the project … as did DJ D-Nice, Eric Bellinger, Jesse Collins, Laura Govan, Doc Wynter and Diddy’s new artist Jozzy.

The album already has a No. 1 hit with the Ella Mai-featured "Keeps On Fallin'" and Babyface -- reminding everyone he's an elder statesman in the game -- instructed the crowd to run up the streaming thingamajigs, or "whatever that is" when it drops this Friday.