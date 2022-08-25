Tank Disses Ginuwine's 'Thriller' Dance Moves: 'I Give Him -2 Outta 10!!!'
8/25/2022 12:06 PM PT
Tank is feeling the love while promoting his new album, “R&B Money” … yet he's not about to give his pal Ginuwine a pass for his dance moves -- if you can call 'em that.
Ginuwine recently went viral following a performance where fans thought his dance moves were so washed, someone eventually memed him into Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.
Bruh y’all gotta relax :joy: pic.twitter.com/2EDhwT2Av7— LANDO (@LandoSoReal) August 24, 2022 @LandoSoReal
Tank wholeheartedly agreed with the fans while speaking to Loreal on "The Morning Hustle" … ranking G's dance moves a -2 on a scale of 10. Damn!
It was all jokes but Tank wasn’t kidding when he revealed Ginuwine and Tyrese muffed the opportunity to reunite TGT -- their short-lived R&B "supergroup" -- for his album.
The trio only released one project together in 2013, but Tank told Atlanta radio station Majic both G and Tyrese moved like dinosaurs in the studio ... and didn’t meet the “R&B Money” deadline.
It's all good, Tank still had plenty of friends who were more prompt ... Chris Brown, Rotimi and Alex Isley appear on the new record -- while Jamie Foxx, OT Genasis, Pleasure P and many others recently helped Tank celebrate "retirement."
No time for the same 'ol G anymore! 📷