Paul Anka Has No Regrets About Michael Jackson Collabs, At Least Creatively

Paul Anka Michael Jackson Collabs a 'Pleasure' ... Creatively, At Least

Paul Anka isn't down with muting Michael Jackson's music -- especially the hits they made together -- because he only has fond memories of their time together.

The iconic crooner and songwriter co-wrote Michael's 2 posthumous hits -- "This Is It" and "Love Never Felt So Good" -- so when we got him Wednesday at LAX, we wondered if "Leaving Neverland" changed his perspective on their studio time.

Our photog asked Paul which of his many, many collaborations were his favorite ... keep in mind the guy wrote and recorded "My Way" with Frank Sinatra. Still, Michael's name was on the tip of his tongue.

He remembers their studio time as "a pleasure," but watch the clip. It seems pretty clear Paul wants to draw a line between Michael's professional life and his personal controversies.

For what it's worth ... Paul worked with MJ in 1983 -- that's when they initially recorded both songs -- so, it was years before the public rumors about Michael spending time with young boys like Wade Robson and James Safechuck.