French President Emmanuel Macron Reportedly Sent Severed Finger in Mail

7/13/2023 9:22 AM PT
Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron was reportedly given the finger this week, but not in the way you'd think  ... this one was severed from a human being and sent to him in the mail.

Macron was the recipient of the gory delivery Monday, according to news outlet London Evening Standard ... which says the digit showed up at the  Élysée Palace in Paris without a note. We don't know if Macron ever personally saw what was inside.

Emmanuel Macron Hard At Work
A source claims police immediately put the finger in their communal fridge, where snacks are usually kept, to keep it preserved ahead of testing -- which came back to show it was from a living human being.

Emmanuel Macron
The outlet says the person missing the finger was located and given medical support ... although they weren't identified. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Nahel M. Protests In France
France has been dealing with a lot of unrest lately -- waves of riots erupted after cops in Paris fatally shot 17-year-old French Algerian Nahel Merzouk last week. He was allegedly trying to drive away from the officers during a traffic stop.

6/29/23
PROTESTS? WHAT PROTESTS???

As we reported, Macron was spotted having fun at Elton John's Farewell Tour as riots sparked in his country ... and he's set to lead Bastille Day celebrations Friday in Paris, and many believe he'll be facing plenty of public outrage.

