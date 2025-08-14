French President Emmanuel Macron Shows Off Abs, Rides Jet Ski

French Prez Emmanuel Macron looks like he's been hitting the gym ... because he just showed us what he's been packing under his suits -- and he's got a six-pack of abs.

Macron and his wife Brigitte ventured down to Fort de Brégançon over the weekend for a staycation in the South of France ... and he was all smiles, tanning and mobbing around on a Jet Ski.

The President of France showed of his toned body ... catching some rays in his swim trunks while Brigitte stayed mostly covered up, chatting with her gal pals on the top deck of a yacht.

When ya got it, flaunt it ... right, Emmanuel?!?

Quick history lesson ... Fort de Brégançon is a medieval fortress on the Cote d'Azur ... and since 1968 it's been the official retreat of French presidents.