President Trump's Daughter-in-Law Paddleboards in a Sexy Bikini on a Lake

By TMZ Staff
Lara Trump Looks Ripped While Paddle Boarding Off Block Island, Rhode Island
President Trump's son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, are taking some R&R in Rhode Island with Lara hitting a lake on a paddleboard and in a bikini — and did she ever make a splash!

Lara — the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump — flaunted her perfect bod in a hot little two-piece Tuesday, while standing on her paddle board in the Great Salt Pond off Block Island, RI.

Of course, Lara — the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee and current Fox News host of "My View With Lara Trump," promoted DT's controversial renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, wearing a baseball cap stenciled with the words, "Gulf of America."

While Lara was doing her thang in the water, Eric was cooling out on a deck nearby with friends. The couple looked quite content as they enjoyed some fun in the sun while clearly on vacay.

Lara even had what could have passed for a body double who was also rockin' a bikini while standing on her own paddleboard in the middle of the lake. Her fellow paddleboarder was sporting a white baseball cap emblazoned with DT's favorite phrase in gold letters, “Make America Great Again."

By the way, everyone was fully protected by Secret Service agents keeping an eye on things from an inflatable dinghy boat, along with the Coast Guard.

The Trump family clearly loves spending their downtime by the water ... just a few months ago, Ivanka was spotted catching waves on the beaches of Costa Rica.

Ivanka Trump Displays Beach Bod And Surfing Skills In Costa Rica
Unfortunately, this time around The Donald was too busy running the country to make a cameo, but we'll give him a pass ... he's got his hands full with Putin and the rest of the world.

