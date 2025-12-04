Candace Owens Mocks Eminem While Praising Game's 'Assassination' Song Concept

Play video content Candace

The Game gave TMZ Hip Hop the inside scoop on his controversially titled upcoming track "The Assassination of Candace Owens" and the political pundit is welcoming the rollout with open arms -- unlike when Eminem gave her a shoutout!!!

Candace rewatched our interview on the latest episode of her podcast on Wednesday and accepted Game's reasoning for the shock labeling -- after all, she spent much of the broadcast doubling down on claims that hits were being placed on her life -- all the way from Europe.

Game also told us he wasn't scared of any of Candace's backlash, which humored her but she admitted Game's tracklist was the utmost flattery and asked him to plug her podcast, noting they only have 1 degree of separation -- Kanye West.

Eminem fired lyrical missiles at Candace last year as part of his "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" rollout, but Candace just remembers him to be "crying" all over the album!!!

We spoke with Candace about Eminem's diss after it dropped, and her sentiments about Slim Shady still remain ... that he's washed up!!!

