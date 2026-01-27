Kanye Doubles Down on Apology for Antisemitism, Says It's Not a PR Move

Kanye West is doubling down on his apology tour -- insisting his remorse over his antisemitic and alarming behavior is real, not some slick PR play to save his music career.

In a new Vanity Fair interview, Ye rattled off his recent wins ... Top-10 most-streamed artist in the U.S. on Spotify in 2025, plus his upcoming album "Bully" already among the most pre-saved ... saying business is fine, so this isn’t about reviving his brand.

Instead, he claims he apologized because his behavior "went too far" and weighed heavy on his heart ... again singling out the Jewish and Black communities for direct remorse.

Ye wrapped by saying, as a public figure, people hang on his every word ... and he wants them to know he’s choosing "love and positivity" on the right side of history.