Deon Cole Says Kanye West Needed the Laughs He Gave Him at the Improv

Deon Cole brought Ye -- formerly known as Kanye West -- onstage at his standup show at the Improv last month, and he told us it was just good to see the music icon laugh again.

Deon chatted with our cameraperson in NYC Monday, saying, "He needed that, man ... people keep forgetting, he's a person too."

As we reported ... Ye, his wife Bianca Censori, and music executive John Monopoly stopped by the Hollywood comedy club the day after Christmas. Eyewitnesses told us Cole's set had him laughing and enjoying himself all night.

The comedian is still waiting to find out if Ye will accept the invite to be on his "Funny Knowing You" podcast ... but in the meantime, he's still got to check out Ye's new album.

Deon told us, "I hear it's phenomenal."