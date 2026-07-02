'90 Day Fiancé' Michael Eloshway Asks Court to Vacate Child Porn Conviction, Blames Lawyer

Michael Eloshway -- a star on the hit show "90 Day Fiancé" -- is asking a judge to throw out his conviction on child pornography charges ... claiming his lawyer screwed up his case.

The former reality star -- who is currently serving a 10-year sentence -- filed documents earlier this week asking a district court to vacate his convictions and sentence because his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance.

He says his lawyer should've had a forensic digital expert look at the digital evidence law enforcement collected from his computer.

Eloshway also claims his lawyer screwed up jury selection and bungled other parts of the trial.

Eloshway has previously tried to have his conviction overturned ... arguing just last year that his lawyer was ineffective for failing to ask the jury their opinion on adult pornography.

He claims he accidentally downloaded child sex abuse material when downloading large files of what he thought was adult pornography via a site called BitTorrent.

The court rejected his argument ... and also rejected his claim that a judge shouldn't have sentenced him to 121 months over it.