Beyonce Gives Kamala Harris to Play 'Freedom' During Campaign

Kamala, Take 'Freedom' And Run with It!!!

Kamala Harris' campaign for president just got a major assist from Beyonce – and one of the singer's biggest hits!

Kamala made her first official visit to her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday night, as she stepped out into the limelight to Beyonce's popular tune, "Freedom."

A Harris confidante told CNN her team received prior authorization from Beyonce's reps to play the song.

That's a huge deal because Beyonce is super protective of her music and has stringent rules about giving permission to anyone to use her catalog.

But Kamala passed muster with Bey. CNN says within hours of the Harris team's request Beyonce gave them permission to play "Freedom."

Seems like Beyonce is fully in Kamala's corner, although she hasn't come out to endorse Harris, but it's probably just a matter of time. Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, has already offered Kamala her endorsement.

Still, Kamala has yet to be anointed the Democratic presidential nominee, but she's the odds-on favorite at this point with lots of support from donors and the leaders of her party. It looks like she already has enough delegrate support to cross the finishline.

As you know, Kamala replaced President Biden at the top of the ticket after Joe bowed out due to increasing pressure from their fellow dems.