Kamala Harris Likens Trump to Worst Offenders She's Prosecuted

Kamala Harris fired up her campaign staffers with her first official speech as the Democratic front-runner -- and her first order of business ... calling Donald Trump criminal scum.

The Vice President touched down Monday in Wilmington, DE to swing by the Biden-Harris campaign headquarters ... which is now her show to run since President Biden endorsed her after bowing out of the 2024 race.

After a warm welcome from staffers, Kamala gave an address to the team -- and to the nation too, since it was broadcasted -- and she went straight for the jugular, comparing Trump to a predator, a fraudster and a cheater.

She noted ... "I was a courtroom prosecutor, in [that role] I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say — I know Donald Trump’s type."

This speech certainly set the tone for Kamala's campaign, which was launched after Biden ended his reelection bid Sunday.

As TMZ previously reported ... Biden gave his Veep his full support -- he was on the phone for Harris' HQ address, and said he'd be out on the campaign trail for her.

In addition to her appearance in Wilmington, VP Harris addressed the media early Monday ... thanking POTUS for offering support. She then pivoted away from discussing the campaign and instead celebrated student-athletes who were visiting the White House.