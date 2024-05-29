Tina Knowles Says Daughter Solange Was Conceived On Nile River

Tina Knowles popped the lid on the intimate details of how her Grammy Award-winning daughter Solange came into the world ... an African vacay got so steamy, it expanded the family!!!

Miss Tina was a recent guest on Vogue's "The Run-Through" podcast where she shared the complete origin story of both Solange and her eldest Beyoncé.

Tina says she got pregnant with Beyonce in Paris, and just so happened to buy a French book of baby names where she discovered the name Solange.

Several years later, Tina and her ex-husband Mathew Knowles found themselves in Egypt, and they weren't just rolling, rolling on the river Nile! Tina says they got busy and she got pregnant.

She says she was convinced they were having a boy, but when the baby turned out to be the "Cranes in the Sky" singer, that French book came in clutch!!!

Just so ya know, this isn't news to Solange. In a 2017 interview, she applauded her parents' love ... "I had some revelations, in terms of my parents finding out they conceived me in Egypt after visiting the Giza pyramids, and connecting to that and the constellation of Orion that aligns with Giza."

Beyoncé also loved the story. On her 2019 "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack album, she and Kendrick Lamar collaborated on a track entitled, "Nile."