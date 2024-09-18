Michelle Obama Plugs Healthy New Drink Brand At Costco
Michelle Obama Plugging Her New Drink at Costco!!!
Costco shoppers in Northern California got a refreshing surprise when they bumped into Michelle Obama, who was in the store giving her new healthy drink, Plezi Fizz, quite the sparkling endorsement.
In a viral TikTok, the former First Lady was spotted at a Livermore Costco, raving her Plezi Fizz is not only healthy and calorie-free ... but also tastes pretty darn good.
Shoppers were clearly buzzing as they gathered around Michelle, eagerly soaking up her Plezi Fizz pitch ... while her serious-looking bodyguards stood by.
A Costco employee told Daily Mail the event to promote her business took place Tuesday. The drink is available to buy at Costco.
Michelle is the co-founder of Plezi Nutrition, with the brand focusing on making food and beverages healthier ... and has joined forces with actress Kristen Bell, who's a mother herself, as an investor and brand partner.
So, with election season in full swing and Michelle no longer in the political spotlight, she's now kicking back and cheering for a refreshing change!