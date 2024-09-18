Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Michelle Obama Plugs Healthy New Drink Brand At Costco

Michelle Obama Plugging Her New Drink at Costco!!!

091824 michelle obama plezi main getty

Costco shoppers in Northern California got a refreshing surprise when they bumped into Michelle Obama, who was in the store giving her new healthy drink, Plezi Fizz, quite the sparkling endorsement.

In a viral TikTok, the former First Lady was spotted at a Livermore Costco, raving her Plezi Fizz is not only healthy and calorie-free ... but also tastes pretty darn good.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Shoppers were clearly buzzing as they gathered around Michelle, eagerly soaking up her Plezi Fizz pitch ... while her serious-looking bodyguards stood by.

A Costco employee told Daily Mail the event to promote her business took place Tuesday. The drink is available to buy at Costco.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

Michelle is the co-founder of Plezi Nutrition, with the brand focusing on making food and beverages healthier ... and has joined forces with actress Kristen Bell, who's a mother herself, as an investor and brand partner.

Michelle Obama Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Michelle Through The Years Launch Gallery

So, with election season in full swing and Michelle no longer in the political spotlight, she's now kicking back and cheering for a refreshing change!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later