Wendy Williams Guardian Says the Media Is Wrong About Her Condition, Living Situation

TMZ has just received a letter from a lawyer repping Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and the attorney claims some of the media coverage of the guardianship and their client is "untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading."

The attorney notes Morrissey did not create the guardianship ... the judge did. He goes on to say a judge declared Wendy legally incapacitated last August, after she was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia the year before.

The lawyer says Wendy has not been kept from her family, saying she can call them and see them whenever she wants. Wendy says she has not been allowed visitors, with just a few exceptions, since entering the assisted living facility in New York.

The guardian notes Wendy travelled twice to Florida to visit family. We're told Wendy claims the judge actually turned down the last visit -- for her dad's birthday -- and reversed that decision after TMZ's documentary, "Saving Wendy," dropped on Tubi.

The lawyer says Wendy is receiving "excellent medical care" where there is a "spa, a workout room, excellent food, a dining room, and outside terraces." Wendy says she is often denied access to may of these perks because she can only leave the fifth floor memory unit with permission."

The lawyer says Wendy's attorney tried to terminate the guardianship last year, but the judge denied it. Morrissey's lawyer says she's free to try again, and Wendy is doing just that.

It's interesting ... the letter acknowledges Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is a degenerative condition that causes "a progressive decline in cognition and behavior." There is no mention of the various conversations Wendy has had on camera on the phone in which she sounds like her old self, something that belies a degenerative condition.

The letter also says symptoms of FTD include memory loss. As we reported, an independent psychiatrist examined Wendy Monday and gave her a cognitive test which she aced.

The lawyer says Morrissey has "received one payment of less than $30,000 for services rendered. Since 2022, the guardian has worked without pay. Only the Court will determine how much and when Ms. Morrissey is paid for her services rendered."

Finally, the lawyer warns, "False statements about Ms. Williams, her condition, and the Guardianship harm Ms. Williams and her interests, and undermine protection created by the Court for her health and welfare."