Wendy Williams Discusses Police Escort, Hospital Trip for Psych Evaluation

Wendy Williams is spilling details on the police escort and her hospital trip that ended with her acing two psych exams Monday -- and she even dished on the unexpected perk of getting some exercise while going scooter-free.

On "The Breakfast Club," Wendy was joined by her caregiver, Ginalisa Monterroso, who said she requested police to show up at the former talk show host's assisted-living facility, where she explained her situation and insisted they couldn’t leave without her.

Ginalisa said she pushed Wendy to request an independent medical evaluation while at the hospital, explaining it was a long and tough road ... especially since her living facility had initially sent a nurse to keep an eye on her, which Ginalisa refused.

That’s when you see Wendy in TMZ's clip from Monday morning, leaving her NYC facility with a police escort in our footage -- where she admits by ditching her mobility device, her feet got some much-needed exercise.

Once at Lenox Hill Hospital, docs noted a difference in opinion between Wendy’s lawyer and her guardian. But, after some back-and-forth, they got the green light for two evaluation tests, which Wendy passed with flying colors.

WW said most of the questions were pretty simple, like asking who the U.S. president is and when her birthday was ... Ginalisa confirmed the medical exam results can be used in court to prove her cognitive functions are intact, in order to end her guardianship.

TMZ broke the story that Wendy wants famed lawyer Joe Tacopina to take on her case, and he's seriously considering it.