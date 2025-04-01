Wendy Williams Waves To Protesting Fans Outside Her Assisted Living Facility

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams definitely isn’t alone in her fight to break free from her legal guardianship -- a whole crew of #FreeWendy supporters pulled up outside her assisted living facility to rally behind her.

Among the crowd was Suzanne Bass, Wendy’s former talk show producer, who told TMZ she had just talked to Wendy, and yep, she was in great spirits -- and that much was clear as WW waved to her fans, who toughed out the NYC cold, signs in hand, outside the Coterie Hudson Yards Monday morning.

As you can see, Wendy gave them a proper show from above -- waving from the window, hands pressed against the glass, clearly overwhelmed by all the love.

Suzanne was absolutely thrilled to see her friend in good spirits -- both physically and emotionally -- and gushed to us about Wendy’s determination to win back her freedom.

Catch the whole video -- 'cause Suzanne also let us in on when she thinks Wendy will finally get out.

Wendy’s been pushing hard to break free from her assisted-living facility -- acing mental capacity tests to prove she’s still in control, despite her Frontotemporal Dementia diagnosis last year.