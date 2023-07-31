Yung Miami Calls Herself 'The Black Oprah' On 'Drink Champs'

Yung Miami's brief talk show host career has her now comparing herself to Oprah Winfrey ... albeit the City Girls rapper is proclaiming herself to be the "Black" version of the legendary journalist. 🤔

Yung Miami calls herself the black Oprah 🤣pic.twitter.com/aCWSCd9xUn — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 31, 2023 @thewavecheckk

Miami makes the puzzling proclamation on an upcoming episode of "Drink Champs" ... and made it an even more confusing statement by acknowledging she knows Oprah is indeed, a Black woman.

Last year, Miami shared the "Best Hip Hop Platform" award with "Drink Champs" for her "Caresha Please" series on Revolt TV, but she's only 10 episodes deep.

Oprah was enamoring television audiences since the mid-80s ... several years before Miami was even born ... and fans told her she has a bit of catching up to do before she can be mentioned in the same breath as Lady O.

