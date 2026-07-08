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Margaret Qualley Scrubs Jack Antonoff Wedding Pics as Split Rumors Swirl

Margaret Qualley Deletes Jack Antonoff IG Wedding Snaps

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley getty 5
Getty

Update

9:16 AM PT -- Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have separated after 3 years of marriage, according to a new report.

Margaret Qualley scrubbed her wedding day photos from her social media ... a move that is stirring more speculation that there's trouble in paradise between her and Jack Antonoff.

It's not clear when she removed the pics ... but Margaret was noticeably absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations last weekend, even though Jack was there -- leading to the split speculation.

Some folks think Margaret was MIA because she's working on the new flick "King Snake" ... but others claimed production wrapped a little while back ... and now she's seemingly removing any trace of Jack from her Instagram.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley getty 4
Getty

Neither Jack nor Margaret have addressed the rumors publicly ... which, of course, is just giving more fuel to the fire that something must be sour.

Margaret and Jack said "I do" in 2023 in front of a star-studded crowd featuring Taylor, Lana Del ReyChanning TatumZoe KravitzCara Delevingne, and, of course, Margaret's mom, Andie MacDowell ... just to name a few.

We'll be keeping an eye on this ... stay tuned.

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