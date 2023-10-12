Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson Return To Reebok As President and VP Of Basketball

Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson have reunited with Reebok ... the NBA icons just got new jobs with the athletic brand -- as President and Vice President of basketball!

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky revealed the new roles were created for the former hoop stars this week and he's thrilled to have them back, in Shaq's case, 3 decades after first signing in 1992.

"As an athlete, he made an incredible imprint on not only our brand, but the entire sport and culture of basketball,” Krinsky said.

“With the combination of his deep-rooted history with Reebok and reigning influence he’s made on the game, there is no one better than this guy."

It's the real deal ... O'Neal even got an employee ID. Now that he can get in the building, Shaq will focus on helping the brand partner with athletes and organizations.

Iverson, who signed with Reebok in 1996, is the Vice President and will have duties similar to Shaq. He'll also work on community-based initiatives and athletic activations.

Reebok, for their part, is thrilled to be back with Iverson ... one of the "most influential players of all time" on and off the court as his "legacy continues to grow and impact future generations."

O'Neal says he's excited to start the new venture and plans to look for players, male or female, who can bring Reebok to the next level ... and working alongside Iverson helps.