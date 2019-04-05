Beyonce Didn't Bail on Reebok for Diversity Issues ... Shoe Company Says

4/5/2019 12:53 PM PDT

Beyonce Never Walked Out of Meeting with Reebok, Company Says

Beyonce did NOT walk out of a meeting with Reebok because it lacked diversity contrary to reports ... this according to the shoe company.

A rep for Reebok tells TMZ ... "The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false. Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact."

It is not yet clear why the deal ultimately fell through.

ICYMI ... ESPN reported during a segment on Rachel Nichols' show, "The Jump," claiming Bey walked out of a meeting with Reebok after realizing its corporate structure wasn't at all diverse.

As we reported ... it was just announced Beyonce ultimately signed with Adidas, which will relaunch Bey's Ivy Park line.