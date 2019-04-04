Beyonce I'm with Adidas!!! Sneakers, Apparel Coming

Beyonce Signs Adidas Deal to Launch Sneakers and Apparel

Breaking News

Beyonce is now kickin' it with the three stripes ... cause she just signed with Adidas!!

The company just announced it's inked Bey to a new "multi-layered" deal. Adidas will also launch her signature sneakers and apparel. As part of the deal, Bey's gonna serve as a creative partner.

Beyonce had launched her own activewear line back in 2016 called Ivy Park -- a collaboration with Topshop. Her new plan is to relaunch Ivy Park under Adidas.

The singer says, “This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business."

Shoe companies signing artists is nothing new. Puma signed Rihanna back in 2014 and Reebok followed suit that same year with Kendrick Lamar. Of course, Adidas started the trend by teaming with Kanye West.

You'll recall the shoe giant signed Ye back in 2013 to produce his Yeezys ... after he bounced from Nike. In 2016, Adidas described its Kanye collab as "the most significant partnership between a non-athlete and a sports brand."

Sorry, Drake ... but for Bey it's stripes over checks.