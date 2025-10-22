Kevin Durant Claps Back At OKC Fan 'Boo You, Too, Motherf***er!!!'

Kevin Durant took his cold reception in Oklahoma City in stride ... clapping back at a fan's jeers ahead of his debut with the Houston Rockets -- telling the spectator, "boo you, too, motherf***er!!"

K.D. -- who played eight seasons for the Thunder -- visited the reigning NBA champs in the season-opening matchup at the Paycom Center on Tuesday ... and even though it's been nine years since he left the organization for the Golden State Warriors, at least one person in attendance wanted to make it clear they haven't forgiven him just yet.

"Boo you too mothaf---" KD enjoying his return to OKC on ring night pic.twitter.com/i0zSlrcnBF — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) October 21, 2025 @HoldenKrusemark

Instead of getting pissed about the boo birds, Durant sent them right back with a smile on his face ... while also including the F-bomb.

Even though their hero-turned-nemesis was in the building for the road team, it was a special night for Thunder fans ... as they got to celebrate the team's NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers -- with players, coaches and staffers getting their championship rings.

K.D. had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in his first game with Houston ... but it was OKC coming out on top in a double-overtime thriller.