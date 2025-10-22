White House Celebrates NBA Season Tip Off W/ Controversial Donald Trump Video

President Trump's White House dug up an 8-year-old, uber-controversial video to commemorate the start of the NBA Season ... posting a clip of POTUS infamously tossing paper towel rolls at people in Puerto Rico.

The video came from the official White House X account, with 2.9 followers, and showed a montage of Trump from his October 3, 2017, visit to Puerto Rico -- when he threw the rolls into the packed crowd -- set to Roundball Rock, NBC's famed NBA theme song.

The post was captioned, "President Trump knows ball."

Of course, the October 3, 2017, moment was one of the most memorable from Trump's first presidency. He was in Puerto Rico to survey the damage after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

The death toll varies widely, but officials in P.R. estimate around 3,000 perished in the storm. There was an estimated $90 billion in property damage, too.

At the time, many people found the U.S. president's actions to be out of line. San Juan's mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz, described the scene as "insulting."