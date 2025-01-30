NBA Star Terry Rozier Under Investigation Amid Illegal Betting Scheme Probe

NBA star Terry Rozier is under the microscope as the feds dig deeper into the illegal betting scheme that resulted in Jontay Porter's lifetime ban from the league ... with investigators looking into eyebrow-raising wagers made on the Heat guard when he was a member of the Hornets in 2023.

Officials believe some of the gamblers involved in Porter's rigged performances last season also had inside information on Rozier's status for his March 23, 2023 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans ... and put up huge amounts against his point and rebound totals, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The betting activity was actually flagged at the time ... and Rozier-related options were promptly pulled from sportsbooks.

Rozier -- now a member of the Miami Heat -- played under 10 minutes in the game before leaving with a foot injury.

It's not known whether Rozier's abrupt absence was to deliberately help out bettors ... but the NBA investigated and determined he did not violate league rules.

The league also said it is cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York's investigation.

As we previously reported, Porter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Porter ban was shocking, but he was by no means a household name. Rozier on the other hand, has been a prominent player in the league for years ... and is in the middle of a four-year, $96 million deal.