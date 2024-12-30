Rockets' Amen Thompson Throws Tyler Herro To Court, Sparks Brawl

The NBA turned into the WWE on Sunday ... when Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson threw Miami Heat star Tyler Herro to the hardwood during an intense altercation -- resulting in utter chaos.

The wild moment happened with just over 30 seconds left in the Heat's 104-100 road win over the Rockets ... when Thompson was applying heavy pressure on Herro ahead of an inbound pass.

Can't lose your composure like that... pic.twitter.com/5DDAWJldAy — HEAT on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_Heat) December 30, 2024 @FanDuelSN_Heat

The two grabbed each other's jerseys ... but Thompson took it one step further and forced the sharp-shooter to the ground.

Players and coaches on both sides wasted no time getting involved ... with a scuffle breaking out right on the court.

Thompson and Herro were separated, but they continued to jaw at each other after the violence ... and the latter clapped in his enemy's direction as staffers held them back.

The whole ordeal resulted in four ejections for Houston -- Thompson, Jalen Green, and even coach Ime Udoka and assistant Ben Sullivan were thrown out -- and Herro and Terry Rozier were given the boot for the Heat.

After the contest, Herro had more words for Thompson ... initially chalking it up to the physical nature of the sport -- before throwing one last jab.

"Guess that's what happens when someone's scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. So I'd get mad, too."