Joel Embiid Screams In Female Ref's Face, Gets Ejected

NBA superstar Joel Embiid was ejected from a game Monday night ... after he relentlessly screamed in the face of a female ref.

The unnerving scene went down in the second quarter of the 76ers' tilt with the San Antonio Spurs ... after Embiid was whistled for an offensive foul.

Joel Embiid was FURIOUS after picking up an offensive foul on Wemby 😳



Embiid was hit with two techs and was ejected 😬 pic.twitter.com/9rVIGazig1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2024 @BleacherReport

The Philadelphia big man, wearing a mask to protect a sinus injury he suffered earlier this month, was so livid over the call, he raced to Jenna Schroeder and began melting down. He yelled at the woman repeatedly -- at one point getting mere inches from her nose.

Schroeder didn't take long to eject Embiid for his behavior -- although that only enraged him more. Thankfully, the Sixers center's teammates separated him before things escalated further.

Embiid's Sixers were able to secure the victory without him -- notching a 111-106 win ... and Joel actually came out of the locker room after the game to celebrate with his squad on the court.