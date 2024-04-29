Joel Embiid Pissed Knicks Fans Took Over Philly In Game 4, 'It's Not Okay!'

The Wells Fargo Center looked and sounded more like Madison Square Garden on Sunday ... 'cause Knicks fans took over the Sixers' arena for Game 4 of their NBA Playoff series -- and Joel Embiid's pissed!

The Knicks beat the Sixers, 97-92, taking a 3-1 series lead ... and their fanbase let their presence be known.

During the live broadcast, you could hear the Knicks faithful cheering -- louder than the Sixers fans -- as the Knicks won the pivotal game behind Jalen Brunson's epic 47-point performance.

The New York fans even put a Knicks jersey on the Sixers' Wilt Chamberlain statue, and chanted "F*** Embiid!"



Joel wasn't feeling the atmosphere and the not-so-enthusiastic Sixers fans.

"Disappointing," Embiid said after the loss. "You know, I love our fans. I think it’s unfortunate. I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing."

"Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they’re down the road, and I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been here for 10 years."

Embiid added, "It kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They’ve always shown up and I don’t think that should happen. Yeah. It’s not okay."

Putting Knicks jerseys on the Wilt statue… it's unsettling to see this.

The Knicks players had a bit of a different take on the fan situation.

"The fans are special," Knicks' center Isaiah Hartenstein said after last night's game. "It's probably the closest you'll ever get to European fans."

"When I'm at the Garden, it's always special, no matter playoffs or regular season," the big man said of the World's Most Famous Arena, adding, "but to have 'em on the road, especially a playoff game, I think it's special."

SEVENTH AVE IS POPPING AND WE DONT CARE WHETHER Y'ALL LIKE IT OR NOT