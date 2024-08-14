Joel Embiid Receives 'Order of Valor' Medal From President of Cameroon

Joel Embiid is adding to his medal collection -- just days after winning gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the NBA star was awarded the "Order of Valor" in his home country of Cameroon.

The special moment happened on Wednesday in the Central African country ... with the Sixers center surrounded by fans as he made his way to meet Cameroon President Paul Biya.

Once Embiid entered the building, he was approached by President Biya, who greeted him with the Medal of Commander of the Order of Valor -- an honor given to Cameroon natives who have made "exceptional contributions in the fields of arts, science, agriculture, commerce, or industry."

The 7-foot athlete was appreciative of the great honor ... and thanked President Biya and everyone involved.

The celebration comes just a few days after Embiid and Team USA beat France in the Paris Olympics men's final round in basketball ... which netted him his first Olympic gold medal.

FYI, Embiid is the third Cameroon-born athlete in the NBA ... and was the highest to be selected in the draft as the third-overall pick in 2014.

Since then, he's become a seven-time All-Star, NBA MVP, two-time scoring champ and has led the Sixers to seven playoff appearances.