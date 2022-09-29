NBA Star Joel Embiid Becomes U.S. Citizen

Joel Embiid is officially a U.S. citizen -- the Sixers big man just revealed he was sworn in at a recent ceremony in Philadelphia!!

Embiid -- a native of Cameroon -- told the Associated Press Thursday that his wife, Sports Illustrated model Anne De Paula, and their young son factored into his decision to go through the process.

"I've been here for a long time," Embiid told the outlet. "My son is American. I felt like I'm living here, and it's a blessing to be an American."

The 28-year-old -- who averaged 30.6 points per game last season for Philadelphia -- also has citizenship in France.

Embiid is following in the footsteps of other NBA athletes who have obtained U.S. citizenship recently ... like Enes Kanter Freedom, who opted to add "Freedom" to his name during the process.

The former KU star has been in the NBA since 2014 ... and has become one of the league's most dominant big men over the past six seasons.

No word on whether this changes Embiid's national team allegiances to the Red, White and Blue ... right now, he says he's only focused on winning a championship in Philly.