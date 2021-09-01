Joel Embiid Doesn't Want Ben Simmons Traded, 'I Love Playing' W/ Him

Joel Embiid does NOT want Ben Simmons shipped out of Philly -- despite the fact the star PG had a horrific postseason and reportedly wants to be traded -- saying the All-Star duo can win a 'chip if they stay together.

"I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player and we all didn’t get the job done," Embiid says.

"It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win."

Of course, 25-year-old Simmons seriously struggled last season, especially in the playoffs, when the Sixers lost Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks ... with a trip to the Conference Finals on the line.

Simmons averaged a career-low in points (14.3), rebounds (7.2) and assists (6.9) in 2020-2021. He averaged 11.9 points per game in the playoffs. On the other hand, Embiid dropped over 28 points per game during the regular season and playoffs.

Ben reportedly recently told Philly brass he wants out of the City of Brotherly Love ... a plan 27-year-old Embiid ain't with.

That's important because there are rumors Joel and Ben have big beef ... and the fracture is part of the reason the former #1 overall pick wants out.

In fact, USA Today reported the "Simmons-Embiid rift has been escalating" ... and the team is now forced to pick between the players 'cause they can't co-exist together.

But, Embiid is clearly calling BS ... and wants to keep the squad together.

The NBA season starts in only 48 days ... will the Sixers run it back with the same squad -- or unload the 3x All-Star.