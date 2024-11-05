Joel Embiid Suspended For Shoving Reporter After Game

Joel Embiid just got hit with a suspension as a result of his physical altercation with a reporter ... receiving a three-game ban for his actions after the Sixers' loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.

The whole issue stemmed from a column from Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer ... who criticized Embiid's absence from games -- making questionable comments about his late brother and son in the process.

Embiid confronted Hayes at Wells Fargo Arena shortly after the weekend matchup with Memphis ... reportedly saying, "The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I'm going to have to ... live with the consequences."

Hayes tried to apologize, but a fuming Embiid didn't accept ... and eventually pushed the reporter on the shoulder before Sixers staffers intervened.

The Association announced the punishment just minutes ago ... with the league's executive VP Joe Dumars saying, "Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA."

"While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."