Raptors Coach Darko Rajaković Melts Down Over Non-Call, Throws Epic Tantrum

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković was forced to hit the showers early on Thursday night ... after he went ballistic on some refs following a non-call.

The 45-year-old's meltdown happened in the fourth quarter of Toronto's game against the Memphis Grizzlies ... as his team was trailing 125-103.

Raptors coach Darko Rajaković was ejected after what appeared to be a non-foul call on the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/YJWKCceFmD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 27, 2024 @ESPNNBA

The Raptors were trying to make a comeback, but when a pair of players didn't get whistles after appearing to be fouled ... Rajaković absolutely flew off the handle.

Check out video from inside the Smoothie King Center, Rajaković appeared to scream repeatedly, "Call the f***ing foul," before he got in officials' faces.

After yelling for several moments, the sideline manager was ejected -- which only enraged him more. Thankfully, his players separated him from the scene ... and he walked off to the locker room without further issue.

He did not address the media after the game -- which Toronto lost, 155-126.

This, of course, is hardly Rajaković's first public tiff with NBA refs ... back in January, he was docked $25K by the league for going scorched earth on some officials in a postgame news conference.