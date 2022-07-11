NBA's Terry Rozier Gets 3-Foot Wise Monkeys Tattoo ... Covering Entire Back

"See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" is a motto NBA star Terry Rozier will clearly never forget ... 'cause he just got it permanently put on his back in the form of a 3-foot tattoo.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Charlotte Hornets guard wanted the three wise monkeys who symbolize the motto inked on him this month, so he hit up his go-to artist, Mike Miller.

The two linked up in Miami over the Fourth of July weekend, and Miller went to work ... tatting Rozier's back for a total of 15 hours over a three-day span.

The piece came out awesome -- and massive -- and Miller says it's not even done yet ... telling us it's going to require two more sessions to finish.

In between the back piece, Miller -- the co-owner of Green Light Tattoos and Art Gallery -- also added a tat to Rozier's wrist.

"He just let me freestyle my own art of his forearm," Miller tells us ... saying the piece represents "freedom of expression."