Aaron Rodgers Gets 1st Tattoo, 'Deep And Meaningful' Piece

Aaron Rodgers' body is no longer tattoo-free ... the quarterback just revealed he got ink put on him for the first time in his life.

The Green Bay Packers star shared photos of the new tat on Wednesday afternoon ... revealing his left forearm now features an eyeball, astrology signs, lions and much more.

Rodgers declined to get into the specifics of what the ink meant to him ... but he did say the artwork was both "deep and meaningful."

Famous artist Balazs Bercsenyi did the piece on Rodgers ... and Aaron made sure to shout him out while revealing the body art.

"Grateful for his mastery and friendship," Aaron said of Bercsenyi. "There's a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I'll share a little more about that one day."

"For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements"

Several of Rodgers' Packers teammates are already weighing in on the new ink ... with his good buddy David Bakhtiari writing in a comment on the pics, "I hope this is a henna tattoo."