Luka Doncic Prioritizing Daughters Over Slovenian National Team Amid Custody Battle

Luka Doncic just revealed his fight for his daughters has forced him to back out of playing for his national team this summer ... explaining his kids "will always come first in my life" as he seeks joint custody.

Doncic -- who missed the Lakers' entire playoff run with a hamstring injury -- dropped the statement after L.A.'s season came to an end at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday ... saying his focus is on his family this offseason, and he loves his little ones "more than anything."

"As I continue working toward joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being with my daughters this summer," Doncic said. "Unfortunately, it has been made extremely difficult for me to see them over the past eight months."

"I have given everything to representing Slovenia and I am disappointed that I will not be able to play for my country this summer. But right now, my daughters and my responsibilities as a father are my priority."

Doncic -- who averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds a game before his injury -- first addressed his plans after the Lakers fell 115-110 at Crypto.com Arena ... telling reporters spending time with his kids was the "only thing that's on my mind right now."

He added he also wants to make sure his body is good to go for next season ... but it's clear handling things with his ex, Anamaria Goltes, comes first.

Doncic previously said in court docs he was trying for months to get Goltes to move to L.A. with the kids so he could be closer to them ... but she refused to come back after returning to Slovenia a year ago.