Luka Doncic Reacts To LeBron James Leaving Lakers, 'Honor' To Play Together

Luka Doncic is bidding farewell to LeBron James ... saying he enjoyed their brief time together on the Lakers.

The Slovenian superstar went to Instagram on Tuesday ... fresh off the news 41-year-old King James was officially on the hunt for a new home after eight seasons in L.A.

In his tribute post, Doncic, 27, shared a pic of the two embracing after a game ... including the caption, "An honor to play with and learn from you @kingjames."

It's a passing of the torch of sorts ... as Doncic is now the clear face of the franchise after spending 1.5 seasons with the four-time NBA champion.

Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson also weighed in on LeDeparture ... showing his appreciation to James for considering the Purple and Gold when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers a second time.

"I want to thank LeBron James and his super agent Rich Paul for taking a meeting with me back in 2018 when I was President of the Lakers and deciding to sign with us," Magic said on X.