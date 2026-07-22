Ex-UFC Star Rampage Jackson Punches Streamer on Video, 'Don't Touch My D***'

Play video content Video: Ex-UFC Star Rampage Jackson Punches Other Streamer Kick/RampageJackson

Ex-UFC star Rampage Jackson went back into fighter mode during a tense altercation on Tuesday ... when he punched a streamer in the face for allegedly touching his privates.

The shocking moment went down during Jackson's "TaKO Tuesday" party ... which was streamed live on his Kick account.

At one point in the night, he crossed paths with a guy named SweaterGxd. During the interaction, Jackson accused the internet personality of grabbing his junk ... and responded by hitting him in the face twice.

The two ultimately made up ... and SweaterGxd actually asked Jackson to hit him again -- but with more force after the fighter told him his original punch was at about 15 percent power with his non-dominant hand.

Play video content Video: Rampage Solves Issue With Streamer Who Touched His Privates Kick/RampageJackson

He proceeded to hit SweaterGxd a few more times in the gut ... and they seemed to move on from the ordeal.