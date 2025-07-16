Akon Promises His 'Akon City' Is Still Happening Despite Cancelation Reports

Play video content TMZ.com

Akon is assuring TMZ Hip Hop that reports of his beloved "Akon City" project being canceled are grossly overblown -- but he says there are a few haters who want to see it that way!!!

We caught up with Akon this week in NYC and got updated on his new-age city -- in addition to the country album he told us he was working on back in April.

Akon says his country classic is 60% done ... he doesn't want to rush the process and disrespect the community, and has been spending time in Nashville with Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts to soak up that honky-tonk energy!!!

"Akon City" has been in development for over a decade in Senegal -- and even got an inspirational boost once Marvel's "Black Panther" left its mark on the "Smack That" singer.

Nonetheless, Akon tells us those pesky "Killmongers" are actively working to keep the project locked up ... which includes spreading "misinformation" about the demise of "Akon City."

He's vague on who exactly wants to slow African progress, but says he's down to fight until the end -- and will even protect his celebrity pals interested in the project.