Akon Weighs in on Diddy Drama, Points Finger at Music Industry as Bad Influence

Play video content TMZ.com

Akon may sing about being "Locked Up," but the singer has no feedback for Diddy as he sits in jail ... telling us the justice system will work the situation out.

We caught up with the recording artist at LAX, where Akon avoided commenting on whether Diddy has been targeted for his success as a Black man ... a defense his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has made since the rap mogul's arrest.

Akon hinted the idea was all a "defense mechanism" -- but emphasized it wasn't his place to comment.

However, he did indicate he's not entirely pleased with the shifting music industry ... claiming the business hasn't "been the greatest role model for our youth."

He added ... "I just think it's a spiritual shift that's happening and we just gotta sit back and relax and watch. Mind our own business and whatever people are doing on their personal time is something they have to deal with on their own."

Diddy was arrested 2 weeks ago in Midtown Manhattan, when federal agents slapped cuffs on the Bad Boy Records founder at the Park Hyatt. The following day, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Play video content TMZ Studios

He was denied without bail -- despite an attempt at an appeal.