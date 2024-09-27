Law Firm Repping More Than 50 Alleged Victims in Lawsuit Against Diddy

A Houston-based law firm is representing more than 50 alleged victims who say they've faced sexual assault and abuse from Diddy and his associates -- and they’re predicting the group will keep growing as the case progresses.

Attorney Tony Buzbee made some serious allegations on his firm’s IG ... saying the group of men and women who came forward have "gut-wrenching" stories about what went down at Diddy’s alleged "Freak Off" parties.

He detailed the alleged "mindboggling" violations against them as "debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people."

Buzbee claims some of the accusers were minors when the alleged incidents occurred ... and mentioned plans for a press conference where individuals can share their stories.

While he has not het filed, Buzbee says he intends to file a class action lawsuit on behalf of all the victims early next week.

To be clear, there's no known evidence supporting Buzbee's allegation some of the victims were minors ... nor have any previous lawsuits, or even the federal indictment alleged that.

We've reached out to Diddy's camp for comment, but have not heard back yet.

As we've reported, Diddy's alleged "Freak Off" parties are at the heart of the federal indictment for sex trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering.

