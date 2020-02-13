Akon Gives Update on His City in Senegal, Says Big Reveal Coming

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Akon's plan to bring a futuristic city to his childhood country of Senegal is getting closer to coming to fruition, and he's going to show it off soon ... a 3D rendering anyway.

The singer was at LAX Wednesday when he gave us an update on "Akon City" ... which he says is 7 years in the making so far, and he's still cutting through the red tape.

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020 @Akon

Akon confirms what he announced last month -- he's finalized an agreement for the city and secured the land ... but adds he's now working on a partnership with the government to implement tax-free policies and incentives he wants to attract business.

He says he's dead serious about his city resembling Wakanda from "Black Panther" -- with all the latest and most progressive technology -- and believes it's in the perfect geographical location to make it happen.

Akon drops some more facts about West Africa to paint a picture of what Akon City's going to look like ... and says he'll drop a YouTube video soon to share his vision.