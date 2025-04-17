Akon Planning to Re-Record Entire Catalog in Country Music Genre
Akon How Do I Like Hip Hop's Country Trend?!? I'm Countrifying My Entire Catalog!!!
Akon is happily joining the country music boom ... but unlike other rappers, he plans on re-recording his whole discography -- and giving people that honky-tonk twang!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Akon in NYC this week out signing autographs, and he tells us with a straight face he's been lining up country features for the last 5 years to remake his tracks -- and claims it's happening soon!!!
Akon is one of the rare artists who's achieved mega success on both the artist and executive fronts ... a compilation of his classics could totally be a Billboard winner.
Just imagine Morgan Wallen filling in on "Locked Up" or Jelly Roll added to "Smack That" ... the possibilities are endless!!!
Snoop Dogg is preparing his 2nd gospel album but still dropped a country collab with ERNEST this week ... and BigXthaPlug just hit his biggest Billboard milestone to date thanks to his duet with Bailey Zimmerman.
We'll be on the lookout for the Akon hick-hop project. Five years is a lot of planning but we can't forget who the OG architect is from a couple decades ago!!!